Houston Texans Sign QB Josh JohnsonJohnson is in his 10th season in the NFL but hasn't played in a game since since 2013. The 31-year-old has a career 0-5 record as a starter (all with Tampa Bay) and has thrown 5 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He was most recently on the New York Giants roster in 2016, but was only active twice during the season.