Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show with two segments of reaction to the Texans home loss to the Colts.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the continuing trend of game management blunders from Texans coach Bill O’Brien. The most frustrating of those from the most recent game being timeouts used late in the 1st half that could have helped the Colts.

Sean, Rich, and Ted took calls from upset Texans fans after the home loss to the Colts, which included hot takes from Larry in Stafford.