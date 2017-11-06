The Best Of Mad Radio 11-6

Today on Mad Radio: Reacting to the Texans loss to the Colts, looking ahead, questioning Mike Vrabel and Tom Savage, looking for solutions and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the Texans loss to the Colts and the struggles of Tom Savage. Plus, how to evaluate and handle the final eight games of the season.

Mike and Seth discuss the struggles of Tom Savage yesterday and what can be done to improve the QB play for the Texans. Plus, the name everyone is talking about.

Mike and Seth go back in time and revisit what the organization and in fairness, many members of the media, were saying when Tom Savage was named the starter heading into the season and just how silly that looks now.

Mad Radio takes a looks at the offseason decisions that are coming back to bite the Texans and Seth has reservations about Mike Vrabel as a defensive coordinator.

Deshaun Watson’s presence masked a lot of the flaws on this Texans roster, but could his absence cause Rick Smith to make more of an effort to improve his supporting cast?