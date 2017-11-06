James Harden Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Rockets guard James Harden took home his second player of the week award of the season for his work last week.

Harden helped the Rockets to a 3-1 record for the games that ran from Monday, October 30th through Sunday, November 5th. He averaged 36 points, 10 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.75 steals. Harden scored a career-high 56 points on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, putting in 54 of those points before the 4th quarter even began.

The Rockets currently have the highest winning percentage in the western conference (.727; 8-3).