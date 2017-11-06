Bill O’Brien Discusses Free Agent Quarterback Colin Kaepernick

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – If you read my column about the Texans loss to the Colts, you’d notice I was hopeful that the Texans would consider a more mobile quarterback alternative.

I wasn’t the only person with that mindset at Bill O’Brien’s press conference Monday. The Texans head coach answered a lot of questions about the most mobile (and . . . controversial) free agent quarterback on the market, Colin Kaepernick.

O’Brien confirmed that the team had at least had some conversations about bringing in Kaepernick.

“I mean, everybody gets discussed,” when asked if Kaepernick had been discussed. “Is that a problem? Isn’t that the way most teams do it? People seem shocked by that.”

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop pressed O’Brien on the issue. First, she asked if O’Brien wanted General Manager Rick Smith to sign Kaepernick.

“Again, we talk about everybody that’s out there, every day,” said O’Brien. “I coach the football team. What you saw yesterday, that’s what I’m in charge of. So, I just give my input, and then I coach the football team.”

Barshop pressed further, asking if Kaepernick would help him coach the team better.

“That’s an interesting question,” answered O’Brien. “I would tell you that I like the guys that we have and we’re going to continue to coach them and try to do a better job of coaching them.”

O’Brien was asked one more question about Kaepernick: Say he wanted to add Kaepernick to the roster . . . would the organization allow that to happen?

“I’ve studied him from when he was coming out of college, when we scrimmaged against them and then obviously when he was in professional football,” answered O’Brien. “We scrimmaged against him last year when we went out to San Francisco. Spoke to him. I’ve known him for a long time. Again, these things are discussed basically daily. And it’s not just one guy. Colin Kaepernick’s a good football player. Hasn’t played football in a while. These things are discussed daily and they’ll continue to be discussed.”

