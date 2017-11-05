HOUSTON ASTROS WIN THE WORLD SERIES

Texans Offense Struggles Without Watson In 20-14 Loss

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans offense did not look like the explosive league leader it was before their week 9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.  The absence of Deshaun Watson, who tore his ACL in practice on Thursday was evident as the Texans fell 20-14 to the Jacoby Brissett led Colts Sunday.

Brissett found TY Hilton for a 49-yard touchdown on the Colts first drive to kick off the scoring and Indianapolis never relinquished the lead.  Texans quarterback Tom Savage, who started week 1 of the season, before being replaced at halftime of that game by Watson, got off to a slow start for the Texans completing just 1-4 passes on the Texans first two drives and finishing the first half 7-19 for 76 yards.

A field goal by Adam Vinitari, who became second on the all-time scoring list in the NFL with his extra point on the first touchdown of the game, gave the Colts a 10-0 lead.  The Texans were able to put seven points on the scoreboard thanks to an Eddie Pleasant sack and fumble on Brissett that Lamar Houston picked up and returned for a touchdown to cut the Colts lead 10-7.

The second half of the game was more of the same for both teams who struggled offensively. The Colts were able to add a touchdown on a long play to Hilton again where he was able to jump over a slipping Kareem Jackson.  No Texans player touched him and he got back up and ran for an 80-yard touchdown.  The Colts added a 50-yard field goal in the 4th quarter for a 20-7 lead.

Savage was able to get the Texans back into the game finding DeAndre Hopkins for a 34-yard touchdown, his first touchdown pass in his career, to cut the Colts lead to one score.  The Texans defense held the Colts after that touchdown and the offense put a drive on to try and take the lead.  On the final play of the game, however, Savage was sacked at the 10-yard line and fumbled the ball to end the game. It was the only turnover of the game for Savage who finished 19-44 for 219 yards and the one touchdown.

Next week the Texans travel to Los Angeles to face the 6-2 Rams.

 

