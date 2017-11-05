Savage: I Played Like Crap In Texans Loss To Colts

HOUSTON ASTROS WIN THE WORLD SERIES

By Matt Hammond

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Tom Savage’s second go round as the Houston Texans starting quarterback didn’t go much better than his first.

He completed only 43.2 percent of his passes, for 4.9 yards per attempt, and was strip sacked on the game’s final play — a fourth and goal from the 7 — in a 20-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

 

“Probably the most frustrating game of my life,” Savage said. “In the beginning, I just wasn’t making throws. Guys were open. I’m not gonna give you the politically correct answer, and say like, Well, blah, blah, blah, we can get better. No, I’ve gotta make the throws. I played like crap. It’s what it is.”

It’s been a rough year for Savage, who was benched at halftime of the regular season opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even with rookie Deshaun Watson out for the year with a torn ACL, it’s unclear if Savage has done enough to keep the job over T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin, who were signed this week.

Savage took responsibility for his play after the game.

“Confidence never was an issue,” Savage said. “Never will be an issue for me. We were moving the ball, we went down there. obviously you don’t want to be in a fourth down situation, and I could probably do a better job of stepping up in the pocket instead of taking a strip sack. But ultimately, I was going to 10. (Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins). I mean, it’s just frustrating.”

