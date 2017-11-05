GAMEDAY: COLTS 0 - TEXANS 0 | LISTEN LIVE

REPORT: Texans Possibly Taking A Look At Colin Kaepernick

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans are searching for quarterback options after they lost star rookie Deshaun Watson Thursday to a torn ACL. Reports from FOX’s Jay Glazer has the Texans possibly taking a look at the possibility of bringing in free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick as an option.

Kaepernick’s style of play more closely resembles that of Watson which led the Texans to one of the most prolific offenses in the league this year. Currently the Texans have Tom Savage, who started week one of the season before getting pulled for Watson at halftime, T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin on the roster at quarterback. Yates is the most mobile of the three, but none of them have much experience running read options like Watson was so successful with before his injury.

Kaepernick is currently suing the NFL for collusion to keep him out of the league after he started kneeling during the National Anthem in the 2016 season.

    This guy does not belong in Houston Texas!

