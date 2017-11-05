O’Brien: It’s Disappointing To See Texans Offense Take Step Back

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — In a matter of days, the Houston Texans offense went from maybe the best show on television to “Same Old Texans.”

With Deshaun Watson at quarterback, they went toe to toe with the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson on the road.

But with Watson out for the year with a torn ACL, and with Tom Savage back under center, they averaged only 4.3 yards per play, and went 0 for 2 in the red zone, including a strip sack on the game’s final play, in a 20-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Was it hard to see the offense regress like this?

“It’s definitely disappointing,” head coach Bill O’Brien said. “But we’ve got eight games left, and we’ve got to get back to work tomorrow.”

It’s unclear whether Savage did enough to keep the job over T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin, who were both signed this week.

They’ve both played for O’Brien before.

Yates, with the Texans in 2015, where he went 2-0 as a starter and beat the then-undefeated Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. McGloin, with Penn State in O’Brien’s first year there.