Colts’ Hilton Burns Texans Defense

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) – A big key to beating the Indianapolis Colts is containing TY Hilton. The Texans didn’t do that Sunday at NRG Stadium and it was a big reason for their 20-14 loss.

Hilton caught five passes for 175 yards and accounted for the Colts two touchdowns, and Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph says it shouldn’t have happened.

“All throughout the week coaches stressed about putting attention to him, bangin’ him when we got a chance and staying on top of him, and we let him get behind us a couple of times and we did a poor job.”

Hilton’s first touchdown of the day came about midway through the first quarter, and it capped a 92-yard touchdown drive to put the Colts up 7-0. On first down from the Texans 45-yard line, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett dropped a perfect 45-yard touchdown pass to him off a play action fake.

“Coverage was right, we just had to roll it to him, Texans safety Andre Hal, who appeared to be late with help for Joseph said, but that wasn’t close to the biggest play of the game.

Early in the third quarter with the Texans trailing 10-7, the Colts faced a third down and nine from their 20-yard line. With the Texans in zone, Hilton ran a shallow crossing route, but he was able to run past Hal and turn it up field down the left sideline. It appeared Kareem Jackson tripped him up at the Texans 27, but with Hal standing right next to him, Hilton got back on his feet and scampered to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown. The play was reviewed, but the touchdown stood.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I just thought I touched him,” Jackson said.

Hal thought the same, but he’s learned his lesson.

“I thought that he had touched him, that’s why I stopped, but you can’t ever stop, you gotta keep on going. You just never know.”

Hilton entered Sunday’s game with 55 catches and seven touchdowns against the Texans in 10 career games. He was averaging just a shade under 95 receiving yards in each contest, so it isn’t as if he took the Texans by surprise.

“We didn’t execute the game plan the way we wanted to execute the game plan today,” Jackson said. “That’s usually what happens when you don’t execute the game plan, you lose.”