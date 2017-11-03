Watson Tweets Message After Injury “Stay Tuned”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson tweeted out a statement on Friday, one day after tearing his ACL on the practice feild.

The injury will cost the promising young rookie the rest of the 2017 season where he was making a case to be named rookie of the year.

His statement read after his tweet that just said “Stay Tuned… [Stopwatch Emoji]:

They say you never miss it until it’s gone and even though it’s not gone for long, I already miss it. Yesterday I felt like I let my teammates, my fans and my family down. However, as a child of God, I understand that everything happens for a reason. He DON’T (sic) make mistakes! Today, the journey back seems far but I’ve been here before and will conquer it once again. I want to thank each and every one of my teammates for their unwavering support. My NFL brothers, thanks for all the prayers. To my fans, I cannot begin to express my gratiude for your relentless encouragement. To the countless others who have reached out, I am humbled and can only say thank you from the depths of my heart. I play this game for you all, and I am grateful for th love you have shown me, not only over the past 24 hours, but throughout the entire season. I promis that I will continue to work diligently so that this team can one day bring a championship to Houston, and when I return I will be better stronger and more focused than ever before! Now the grind begins….#815 #Memo™ GODSPEED A small thing to a GIANT

Watson set a rookie record with at least three touchdowns in five straight games as a rookie and was on pace to crush the rookie touchdown record, already racking up 19 scores for the Texans offense.

Watson injured his knee on a non-contact drill in practice Thursday. The team listed him as “limited” with knee pain on the official injury report before it came out that he was done for the year.

The Texans signed quarterbacks Matt McGloin and TJ Yates to back up now starter Tom Savage after Watson’s injury.