The Best Of Mad Radio 11-3

Today on Mad Radio: A day of celebration and mourning in Houston, life with Tom Savage, parade celebrations, down goes Watson, Wade Smith, Landry Likes and more.

Mike and Seth discuss the feeling they had when they first heard that Deshaun Watson had torn his ACL and would miss the remainder of the season.

Mad Radio discusses if Colin Kaepernick signing with the Texans is a possibility before the news breaks that TJ Yates will be coming back to Houston.

Mad Radio tries to breakdown what is going on in Tom Savage’s head and revisits his agent’s comments after he was benched in Week 1.

Mad Radio breaksdown the emotional roller coaster of the past 24 hours in town.

Larceny Bourbon Keys Of The Game: The Texans New Recipe For Success and other key game of the weekend.

Larceny Bourbon Keys Of The Game: The Texans New Recipe For Success and other key game of the weekend.

Mad Radio discusses today’s Astros Championship parade and what to expect from each player. Who will start a chant? Who will cuss? Who will be the drunkest? Who will deliver the best and worst speech?

Mad Takes: Bad WS Opinion, Partying Bregman And OJ Simpson VS Bruce Jenner

Seth Payne translates Paul Wall’s new Houston Astros World Series anthem.

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio to discuss the Texans offense moving forward with Tom Savage leading the way.

Wade Smith gives an analogy for the injury of Deshaun Watson and Tom Savage being the starting QB.

Landry Likes 11-3: Parade, Drink Mixtures, Watson Love And Snacks