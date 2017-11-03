The Best of Gallant At Night 11-3

Paul and Fred Davis react to the greatest day in Astros history and the worst news for Texans fans.

Paul and Fred Davis break down Bill O’Brien’s comments concerning Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury.

In the Nightly News: Ezekiel Elliott is still not suspended, Kaepernick’s collusion case continues and more.

Paul and Fred Davis break down the biggest games of the upcoming weekend.

After the Astros host their championship parade downtown, Paul questions why people would really want to go to one.

In the Late Night Snack: The new Phillies manager has some sound advice concerning coconut oil and more.

After Deshaun Watson’s season comes to an end, Paul and Fred attempt to compile a list of things to look forward to for the rest of the season.