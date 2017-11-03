Texans To Sign TJ Yates As Third QB

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans are bringing back a fan favorite at the quarterback position in TJ Yates according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

After losing rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday to a torn ACL for the season, the Texans have decided to increase their quarterback room to three for the time being. Almost immediately the Texans signed Matt McGloin a free agent QB who was coached at Penn State by Bill O’Brien. Now they’ve added familiar face TJ Yates to mix.

The #Texans are adding to their QB room, and source said they are signing QB TJ Yates. So Matt McGloin and Yates, along with Tom Savage. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2017

Yates was drafted by the Texans in 2011 in the 5th round and won the team’s first playoff game after stepping in for an injured Matt Schaub in 2011. yates was traded to the Falcons in 2014 but returned to the Texans in 2015 after a rash of injuries forced the Texans to sign him.

Yates played 2016 with the Miami Dolphins and spent time in training camp with the Buffalo Bills this year before being cut.