Hinch: “Don’t Forget Where You Were”

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Astros returned to Houston with a heroes welcome for the World Series Championship parade. Texas Governor Greg Abbott was among one of the speakers at the end of the parade and declared November 3rd, 2017 “Houston Astros Day” in the state of Texas. A few of the players had their chance to thank the fans and the city for all the support.

“From the second we stepped foot on that field this year we wanted to do something for everybody here, and it’s about time we brought something home for the great city of Houston,” World Series Most Valuable Player and outfielder George Springer said. “I want everybody to celebrate. Enjoy it. Houston, we have a championship team and no one can take that away from us.”

“Don’t forget where you were when we made that last out and we became the 2017 World Series Champions,” Manager A.J. Hinch said. “Thank you for making Houston a championship city.”

“What the hell took us so long to win a World Series?” pitcher Dallas Keuchel said. “Guys, we love you. We weren’t playing for you guys, we were all playing together. We won this World Series together.”