EOH – The School of Sports Sciences

Cody Stoots and John Lopez interviewed Carrie Brown and Reggie Brown of
Legacy the School of Sport Sciences (Legacy) will be the first school in the state of Texas that will focus on the professions within athletics. We are a state charter that will open in the Fall of 2018 with 550 students and will eventually serve over 1100 students in grades 6th-12th.
Legacy recognizes nationwide that there are 7.6 million student-athletes that play high school sports and only two percent of those athletes are awarded athletic scholarships. Those two percent will be amongst the 420,000 college student-athletes who compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). These confounding numbers have many high school student-athletes and their parents re-evaluating their chances of competing collegiately and/or professionally. However, the opportunity to be a professional within the industry of Sport is a meaningful alternative for many interested and educated athletes.
