EOH – The School of Sports Sciences

Legacy the School of Sport Sciences (Legacy) will be the first school in the state of Texas that will focus on the professions within athletics. We are a state charter that will open in the Fall of 2018 with 550 students and will eventually serve over 1100 students in grades 6th-12th.

Legacy the School of Sport Sciences (Legacy) will be the first school in the state of Texas that will focus on the professions within athletics. We are a state charter that will open in the Fall of 2018 with 550 students and will eventually serve over 1100 students in grades 6th-12th.