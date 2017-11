“Sean, Rich, and Ted from the Triple Threat on SportsRadio 610 talk with Termite Watkins. Watkins has a fascinating life story revolving around his life as a pro boxer, a boxing trainer overseas, and the boxing gym/ministry he runs now called Fighter Nation. His life story got made into a book and someday will be made into a movie, hear part of that story in this interview and learn why he’s booked frequently as a motivational speaker.”