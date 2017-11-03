Before Watson Injury Texans Rave Of His “Catchable” Ball

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the 2017 season on the same day he was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month.

During practice on Thursday Watson tore the ACL in his right knee in a non contact drill ending one of the most remarkable starts for a quarterback in NFL history.

Watson has thrown 19 touchdowns on the season and for nearly 2000 yards in just seven games this season. He threw for 402 yards with four touchdowns in a shootout loss against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

As Watson was in the midst of a record breaking season, his teammates and coaches praised his growth and most of all his ability to throw the ball where the receivers prefer it.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien referred to Watson’s ball as a very “catchable” ball on Wednesday at his press conference when asked why wide out drops, which were high for his receivers last year with Brock Osweiler as the quarterback, have gone down in 2017 with Watson.

“(Watson) has touch on the ball underneath. He can launch it down the field. He can make the intermediate throws. He can make all the throws with a catchable ball,” O’Brien said. “It’s one thing to say, ‘Yeah, this guy can make all the throws, yeah, but like the underneath throw? Yeah, he can make that throw, but is it a 90 mile an hour heater?’ That’s not what we want to do. We want to put touch on it, give it to the guy where he can make a play. And I think that’s what Deshaun has.”

The receiver that has been reaping most of the benefits of the new signal caller is Will Fuller who has become Houston’s big play threat. He has just 13 catches on the year, but seven are touchdowns. Fuller had an issue with drops last season which he worked hard in the offseason to correct.

Fuller agreed that the ball thrown from Watson is the most catchable he’s caught from any quarterback before.

“It’s easy to catch,” Fuller said. “The way it comes off his hand, for me – I can’t really explain it. It’s hard to explain it unless you play receiver. It’s just easier to catch.”

