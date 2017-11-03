Astros Unsure About White House Visit

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Astros returned from Los Angeles after winning the World Series in seven games over the Dodgers and spoke with all of the local media for the first time. While players were struggling with sleep due to excitement and time commitments, the question loomed of whether or not to go to what has become a controversial White House. There was no firm answer on what the team would do and there still has not been a formal invitation.

“I knew that question was coming,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. “We just won the first world championship in Houston Astros history. We also are in one of the most divided countries, polarizing countries, in politics. I don’t know if this is the best stage for everybody to declare one way or the other and try to comment on the moment and be too much of a political statement. I believe in celebrating championships… We’re not going to allow anything to polarize this moment that we want to celebrate with our fans.”

Some players were undecided on whether a trip was appropriate but felt that it was an opportunity they did not want to miss.

“It’s the White House, and it’s hard to say you’re not going to go see the most historic building in our country,” pitcher Lance McCullers said. “The White House stands for a lot, and I would be crazy not to want to go and see that first-hand.”

“That’s the most historic place in our country,” outfielder and World Series Most Valuable Player George Springer said. “If the team goes, I’m going. I’m not going to say no. I understand the impact of it.”

“I’m going to do whatever Carlos Beltran and Carlos Correa do,” infielder Alex Bregman said.

“I’m going to go. That’s about it,” pitcher Dallas Keuchel said.