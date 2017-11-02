BREAKING: DESHAUN WATSON DONE FOR THE SEASON WITH TORN ACL

The Best of The Triple Threat 11-02-17

By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show reacting to the Astros first-ever World Series Championship; can you believe it? Does it feel real yet?

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with UH coach Major Applewhite about the Astros win, the Cougars win over previously undefeated South Florida, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Houston native, Astros fan, and MLB Network host Robert Flores about his beloved baseball team finally winning a World Series.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Rob Pizzola from PredictionMachine.com about the Astros odds of repeating as World Series champs next season, the Texans vs Colts game, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the news that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL injury.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted take calls from excited Astros fans about the first World Series championship in franchise history.

 

