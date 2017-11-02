“Everything Going Well For Him Went Wrong For Me.” ‘Survivor’ Castoff Ali Elliott: Post Elimination Q&A

CBS Local – If you watched the previews for next week’s episode of ‘Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers’ , you may feel worse for the most recent castoff, Ali Elloitt, who missed the famous ‘merge’ by one tribal council. We talked to about that, and her interactions with tribe mate Ryan. Here’s her unique perspective (as told to CBS Local’s Samantha Bennet).

Castoff: Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott

S: I always feel for the person who is voted off first on “Survivor” because you never get your shot, but I feel second worst for the one who just missed the merge. So how do you feel knowing you just missed the merge?

A: It’s a bit disheartening. During the game, I was setting myself up for the merge. I was trying to do the easiest things possible to get the merge. It sucks, but I still enjoyed every single moment that I got out there.

S: I thought you had a really solid game play as compared to the others- like JP who almost seemed too laid back. Why do you think you were chosen over him in terms of the elimination even though everyone talked about him being a physical threat?

A: I think at that moment – my fate was decided with the rules. If Ryan thought he could continue to work with me towards the merge than he could have filled me in the work vote, so I knew from there that Ryan had already picked JP. He already sealed that so I had to backtrack in hopes that they would trust me again and think that they could work with me further. In that moment – after he didn’t include me in that work vote – he had no choice but to vote me out because I would have never chosen him again.

S: Knowing what you know now – if you could have played your game differently – would you have done anything different or are you still satisfied with how you played?

A: I honestly don’t think I would have done anything different. I had no idea about a “super idol.” Going into the swap – I’m thinking we need three and I don’t care who those three are. Me already being close with Ryan, Chrissy and the one who is all alone was the only option that I thought we had. I didn’t want to go two and two with Chrissy and JP and possibly go to rocks. I didn’t see that as being beneficial – but because I didn’t know about this pre-established relationship between Ryan and Chrissy – I was already in the dark. And with Ryan not filling me in on that – he had already put me in the dark. There went my game. His “super idol” advantage was my disadvantage.

S: A lot of people around the internet are thinking this is Ryan’s game to lose. Do you agree with that?

A: I do. Even while watching last night – they do show him a lot. He narrates this game a lot. It’s getting to be much – there was a lot of Ryan. With everything that he’s been given in this game – he is set up. For me to have such an unlucky game – it came from his luck because everything that was going well for him went wrong for me.

S: There’s always a typical type of “Survivor” character and Ryan is one of those – the mastermind scrawny guy who is not the physical threat but he has to figure out another way to play. He calls himself a weasel.

A: People don’t think that Ryan being as small as he is is an advantage – but looking at Ryan, you think – “I could always vote him out” – but because he is a weaker competitor, you’re thinking, “I could get rid of him whenever I want.” But he’s just going to keep going on through this game. We’ll see I guess.

S: Was the game of “Survivor” everything you expected it to be?

A: Oh yeah. Just being out there – I didn’t think it was going to be as easy as it was. I’m an outdoor girl – I love being outside and I don’t mind getting in the water. I slept great at night, I created great relationships with people, I did things I have never done. The challenges were so much fun. I’m thankful and blessed that I was able to experience something like this. My sisters, my mom, my uncle and my cousins tried out. This is a family game and for me to be able to have this experience – I’m overjoyed. There were days I’d sit up there and my mom reminded me to enjoy every moment. So I was looking around and seeing where I was and I was in awe seeing that I was actually playing a game that I’ve watched since I was a young girl.

S: I don’t think anyone has ever used the word “easy” to be honest.

A: I think it’s because everything worked out. We didn’t have bad weather. There was one night I got chewed up by bugs and I thought I might cry. But everything gets easier as time goes on. You get used to being dirty and not eating as much. I actually enjoyed it – seeing how far I could go. It wasn’t as difficult as I thought it was going to be.