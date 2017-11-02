O’Brien: No Time To Day Dream About Winning Super Bowl

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Bill O’Brien was happy to see the Houston Astros win the World Series last night.

Does he ever think about what it would be like to win a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Housotn Texans?

“No time to day dream,” O’Brien said. “Time to dream about how we’re gonna move the ball and try to stop the Colts.”

The Astros win was a big one for the city.

It was their first championship in franchise history, and the first for the city since the Houston Rockets won back to back NBA Finals in 1994 and 1995. Some would even argue it’s rewritten the narrative for sports in this town, ending what’s felt like a curse.

O’Brien said he hopes the Texans can do the same thing one day.