Mad Radio 11-2

Exhale, The Astros Are World Champions

Mike and Seth discuss their emotions and the city of Houston’s following the Astros World Series Championship victory.

Mad Radio discusses how each member of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros is celebrating the night of their accomplishment and straight comedy ensues.

Mad Radio goes through all of the dumb stuff that people (and we) said when the Astros were on their 2017 World Series run. Plus, is Altuve the greatest Astro of All Time?

Mike and Seth revisit their hype work leading into Game 7 and what national pundits are saying about the World Champs.

Mike and Seth revisit the emotions of the Astros run and the feelings of doubt many had a short time ago.

A Happy Version Of Screw Em 11/2

Tim Cowlishaw: Props From Dallas And What They’re Saying There