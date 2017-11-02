Houston Texans Sign QB Matt McGloin To Back Up After Watson Injury

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have signed quarterback Matt McGloin to their active roster, according to multiple reports.
McGloin will take Deshaun Watson’s spot on the roster after the rookie quarterback tore his ACL in practice on Thursday and will be placed on injured reserve.
The fifth-year quarterback out of Penn State will reunite with his college head coach in Bill O’Brien. McGloin played in 13 games for the Oakland Raiders from 2013-2016 throwing 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in those games.