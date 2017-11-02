Hopkins On Fuller: It Feels Good To Have Help

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — DeAndre Hopkins didn’t have much help in the Houston Texans offense the past few seasons.

But with Deshaun Watson emerging as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, and Will Fuller enjoying a breakout season, Hopkins said he feels as supported as ever.

“It feels good to have help,” Hopkins said. “I feel like (Fuller and I) compliment each other’s game very well.”

Heading into this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Hopkins and Fuller have established themselves as one of the best receiving tandems in the NFL.

Each has seven touchdowns, tied for league lead. Hopkins, a first round pick in 2013, has 45 catches for 606 yards. Fuller, a top selection two years ago, has 13 catches for 279 yards.

It didn’t used to be like this for Hopkins.

After spending his first two seasons with Andre Johnson, Hopkins was part of a wide receiver room in 2015 where the team’s second leading receiver, Nate Washington (47), had half the number of catches Hopkins did (111).

In 2016, Brock Osweiler’s only season with the team, Fuller was plagued by drops and injuries, Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong struggled and the offense wasn’t able to get much going.

But now, Hopkins said it’s nice to have Fuller playing like this.