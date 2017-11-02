HISD Cancels School For Astros Celebration Parade

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – With the Houston Astros winning their first ever World Series and the parade to celebrate happening on Friday, HISD has decided to cancel classes and close their offices to allow students and staff to go celebrate.

While HISD will not be in school, Fort Bend County will keep schools and classes open tomorrow.

We love our 'stros, and we'll be cheering them on as we learn and grow! #FBISDAstrosSpirit https://t.co/rB56fsAurV — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) November 2, 2017

The district sent out an e-mail to parents of Fort Bend County students that said the following: