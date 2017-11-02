HOUSTON ASTROS WIN THE WORLD SERIES

HISD Cancels School For Astros Celebration Parade

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – With the Houston Astros winning their first ever World Series and the parade to celebrate happening on Friday, HISD has decided to cancel classes and close their offices to allow students and staff to go celebrate.

While HISD will not be in school, Fort Bend County will keep schools and classes open tomorrow.

The district sent out an e-mail to parents of Fort Bend County students that said the following:

We are proud of our Houston Astros, who have exhibited grit, determination, and true collaboration as a team – the very attributes that we strive to instill in our students in accordance with the Fort Bend ISD Profile of a Graduate.

While we wish we could all be present to celebrate their World Series Championship, Friday will be a normal instruction day in Fort Bend ISD. After Hurricane Harvey, each school day counts, and we have a full day of learning planned. Student-athletes will continue to compete in their scheduled competitions, and our student artists are ready to perform and take to the stage.

Our normal absentee processes will apply.”

(This is a developing story, we will update it as we learn of more school closures)

