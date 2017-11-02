BREAKING: DESHAUN WATSON DONE FOR THE SEASON WITH TORN ACL

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Tears ACL In Practice

UPDATE: SportsRadio 610’s John McClain has confirmed the injury to Watson and that the quarterback will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson has torn his ACL according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The Injury apparently came in practice on Thursday and was suffered without contact to the rookie.

The Houston Texans have already had a rash of season-ending injuries, losing stars J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus as well as starting defensive lineman Christan Covington for the season.

Watson was shining for the Texans after replacing Tom Savage as the starting quarterback in week one for the Texans scoring 19 touchdowns to just 8 interceptions in his 6.5 games. Earlier Thursday the NFL named Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Month and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.

