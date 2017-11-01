The Best of The Triple Threat 11-1-2017

By Brian McDonald
Filed Under: a.j. hinch, AJ Hinch, all due respect, damn straight advice, duane brown, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, Justin Verlander, L.A. Dodgers, lance mccullers jr., Los Angeles Dodgers, mlb playoffs, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, with all due respect, World Series, World Series 2017

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show reacting to the Astros Game 6 World Series loss to the Dodgers.

 

Help with love, work, and life in general. Sean, Rich, and Ted are here to help every Wednesday with Damn Straight Advice.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them every day during All Due Respect. Ted had another question about whether or not he was a jerk to someone in his building.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the first top 4 in the college football playoff rankings. Surprises on teams that are too high, too low, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John Harris every Wednesday about the news and rankings from college football.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the re-worked Duane Brown trade after the player the Texans were originally going to receive from Seattle failed his physical.

 

More from Brian McDonald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen