The Best Of Mad Radio 11-1

Today on Mad Radio: Closure will come tonight for this emotional relationship with the Astros playoff run

Mike and Seth look back at Justin Verlander’s first loss as an Astro and ahead to tonight’s Game 7.

Mike and Seth look at the funny things going on with the Texans during a time when it seems like few people want to laugh when talking Texans.

Mike and Seth look at the wildest NFL trade deadline they can remember and who the surprising winners and losers were.

There’s a high confidence level about the Astros heading into game seven combined with skepticism, the holders of each emotion won’t surprise you.

Usually on Wednesday we breakdown the drive of the game, but instead Mad Radio revisits the biggest plays from Deshaun Watson’s record-breaking performance in Seattle.

John McClain joins Mad Radio to discuss the magnitude of tonight’s Game 7 for the city of Houston and how he’s feeling based on his years in the city.

Jeff Bagwell Or Carlos Beltran?: Ask McClain Anything 11-1

John McClain joins Mad Radio to discuss the recent reports about Texans owner Bob McNair addressed the Texans in 2008 to voice his disappointment over Obama being elected.

In-Depth Emotions, Concerns And Angles Heading Into Game 7

 

