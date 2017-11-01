HOUSTON ASTROS WIN THE WORLD SERIES

George Springer Named World Series MVP

By Derek Fogel
Filed Under: Astros, George Springer, Houston Astros, MLB, mlb playoffs, MLB Postseason, World Series

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros outfielder George Springer was named the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player. He went 11-for-29 (.379) with 5 home runs in the fall classic. George’s 5 home runs in the series is tied for the most ever with Reggie Jackson and Chase Utley.

“This is a dream come true. It’s an honor, but you know what? It’s about the Houston Astros tonight, and our city, and our fans,” George said. “That patch on our chest truly does mean a lot to us… We’re coming home champions.”

