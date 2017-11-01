Dynamo Goalkeeper Tyler Deric Suspended After Arrest

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Dynamo Goalkeeper Tyler Deric was suspended by the MLS on Wednesday after being arrested in connection to an alleged domestic dispute.

Deric and the Dynamo are in between legs of their Western Conference Semi-Final series with the Portland Timbers. The Dynamo tied 0-0 with the Timbers in the first leg of the home-and-home matches. They are set to play Sunday in Portland for the deciding match.

“We take these matters very seriously and are working closely with Major League Soccer and local authorities,” the team said in a statement. “We support the League’s decision to suspend the player pending further investigation.”

Deric the starting goalkeeper for the Dynamo has been excellent in goal with 5 shutouts since the start of October and was named MLS player of the month for the final regular season month of the season.