Clowney: Inmate Halloween Costume Not A Shot At Texans McNair

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t taking a jab at Houston Texans owner Bob McNair when he wore a prison inmate costume to a Halloween party, Clowney said.

“Nah, man,” Clowney said on Wednesday. “Just something to wear at a Halloween party.”

TMZ published a video on Monday of Clowney wearing an orange jumpsuit while out partying over the weekend with some teammates, including Deshaun Watson and Kareem Jackson.

McNair was quoted in an ESPN story that ran on Friday as having said at a recent NFL owners meeting, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” regarding recent anthem demonstrations.

Clowney said he chose to wear the outfit in advance, in part, because “it was the only thing they had in (his) size.”

Did he think about not wearing it, given how people might react?

“I thought about it,” Clowney said. “Then everybody was like, it’s last minute, you might as well throw it on and come on. I was like, Yeah I’m on the way. Went out with my teammates and have a good time.

Clowney said he didn’t think anything would come of it.