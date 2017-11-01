Clark Returns To Practice As Texans Move on From Brown

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – Chris Clark returning to the Houston Texans’ practice field on Wednesday couldn’t have happened at a better time.

Should Clark be healthy enough to play on Sunday he will be the best option for the Texans as the starting left tackle following the departure of Duane Brown who was sent to Seattle for a collection of future draft selections.

Clark missed last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks with an injured calf but said on Wednesday he is feeling better and while he is still “day-to-day” he hopes to be in good enough shape to play on Sunday.

Head coach Bill O’Brien was less committal.

“(Clark’s) still kind of battling, kind of banged up,” O’Brien said. “Julién (Davenport) could be in there. Chris Clark could be in there. Kendall Lamm. That’s kind of how it will go.”

Clark, who has been in the left tackle spot this season with Brown missing the first six games in a contract dispute with the Texans is ready for the opportunity to pick up where Brown left off.

“Trades are going to happen and guys do what they feel the need to do at times. So, it’s always a ‘next man up’ mentality, no matter where or what position you play.”

“O’Brien has confidence in the linemen he has on the roster and while appreciative of Brown’s contributions to the Texans, the team must move on.”

That’s the nature of how the NFL works. Some guys get traded from one team to another and you move on as a team. What’s important is that the team understands that part of it, that part of the business and they get ready for Indianapolis. ”

Clark, despite his return to practice as only a limited participant.

#Texans injury report for Wednesday. Clowney, Cole Heath and Joseph did not practice. pic.twitter.com/E3TPYgrAdl — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) November 1, 2017

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio