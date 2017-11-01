HOUSTON ASTROS WIN THE WORLD SERIES

Astros Beat Dodgers 5-1 In Game 7, Win World Series

By Derek Fogel
Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Astros beat the Dodgers by a final score of 5-1 in Game 7 to claim the first World Series title in franchise history. They jumped out to an early lead with a 2-run 1st inning, and a 3-run 2nd. The pitching staff would be able to hold on, nearly shutting out a potent offense.

Lance McCullers only made it through 2.1 innings and made a lot of trouble for himself by hitting four batters. He was able to work himself out of each high-stress situation and keep the Dodgers at bay. Brad Peacock followed Lance, along with Liriano, Devenski and Charlie Morton, who finished the final four innings and earned the win.

The offense was sparked by a leadoff double by George Springer that led to a 2-run 1st inning. He would also hit a 2-run homer in the following inning. George was the named the World Series MVP.

