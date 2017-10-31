The Best Of Mad Radio 10-31

Today on Mad Radio: A historic day in Houston sports, the Astros are one win away from winning the whole f’n thing, Duane Brown traded, NFL chaos, Halloween dilemma and more.

Mad Radio breaks down the Duane Brown trade and if it’s good for all parties involved.

Mike and Seth discuss what the ideal formula tonight is for the Astros to bring the first championship to the city of Houston in over 20 years.

Mad Radio discusses the chaotic NFL Monday Night and Landry Locker thinks he knows who leaked the story about Bob McNair.

Mad Radio discusses the criticism Bill O’Brien is getting for late-game play calling and the end of the Duane Brown era in Houston.

TrainWreck Tuesday 10/31: Tom Herman, Saban and Snappy NFL Coaches

The People Weigh In On A Historic Houston Sports Day

Houston Halloween Dilemma: Watching the game or taking kids trick or treating and other problems facing Houstonians tonight.

Former Texan Chris Myers, who is a friend and former teammate of Duane Brown, joins Mad Radio to discuss Bob McNair’s meeting with the team in 2008 after Obama was elected, Brown’s unhappiness and reaction to being traded and why he would have taken a knee during the anthem if he were still on the team.

O’Brien’s High Value, Mistakes And Watson’s Maturation