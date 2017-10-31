Astros Fall 3-1 As Dodgers Force Game 7

By Derek Fogel
Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Astros fell to the Dodgers in Game 6 by a final score of 3-1. Justin Verlander was unable to end the season after a 2-run 6th inning gave Los Angeles a lead that they would not return. It is Verlander’s first loss as an Astro.

“Now it feels like we need to play 7,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. “This series has been back and forth with two incredible teams.”

The starting pitcher for the Astros in Game 7 in Los Angeles will be Lance McCullers Jr. He was in theory going to be used in Game 6 had the right situation arose. Charlie Morton only threw 76 pitches in Game 4 and likely would have been the starter in Game 7 had McCullers been used Tuesday night.

“To reiterate, it’s Game 7. That’s the obvious part, so I think all of our guys are going to have the adrenaline on their side. They’re all going to be ready to pitch,” Hinch said. “If it’s 1 pitch or 100 pitches, I think we’re going to have to have all hands on deck.”

For the Dodgers, Yu Darvish will get the nod and look for redemption after his blunder in Game 3. He went just 1.2 innings allowing 4 runs. It was the shortest start of his career.

