LOOK: Jadeveon Clowney Wears Inmate Costume For Halloween; “Not A Shot” At McNair

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Texans defensive lineman/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney wore an orange jumpsuit to a Halloween party on Monday Night, but in a statement through Texans PR said it was nothing more than a costume.

According to the Houston Chronicle Texans, senior director of communication Amy Palcic said there “was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume. He was not taking a ‘shot’ at anyone. It was just that – a costume at a Halloween party.”

Jadeveon Clowney dressed up as an inmate for Halloween, likely a shot at recent comments made by the Texans owner. pic.twitter.com/BkGrerWxTt — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 31, 2017

A video posted to Clowney’s Instagram that has since been removed showed Clowney in an orange jumpsuit. Former Houston Texans lineman Duane Brown is also seen in the video posted, but since deleted, Monday night. Brown was traded Monday to the Seattle Seahawks for Jeremy Lane and two future draft picks.

On Sunday many of the Texans players knelt during the national anthem to show unity against Texans owner Bob McNair and his comments at an owners meeting that the NFL can’t let “inmates run the prison.” McNair has since apologized for the comments and said they were not meant to be taken literally.