EOH – CYCLE FOR HOPE

CanCare and DEFINE body & mind are partnering up in November for our Inaugural Cycle For Hope event.  You can ride in honor or memory of a loved one or someone you know who has battled cancer.
The 45-minute  indoor  cycling is unique workout in an exciting  upbeat  atmosphere  that will  have  you  enjoying exercise like never before AND sweating for a great cause!
The event is Saturday, November 11, 2017 at DEFINE body & mind (2518 Bissonnet St. Houston, TX 77005).  Class times: 2-2:45|3-3:45|4-4:45 p.m.
More details can be found at cancare.org/cycleforhope or by calling 713.461.0028
