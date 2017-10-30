The Best of The Triple Threat 10-30-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show with two segments of reaction to the Astros dramatic World Series Game 5 win over the Dodgers.

Sean, Rich, and Ted look ahead to and preview Game 6 of the World Series, with Justin Verlander on the mound to hopefully win the first championship in team history.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss which pitchers you’d trust out of the bullpen after a Charlie Morton start if the World Series ends up going seven games.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the Texans close loss at Seattle, including the great play from rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the questionable 3rd and 4 run call late in the game from Coach O’Brien.