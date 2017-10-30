The Best of The Triple Threat 10-30-17

By Brian McDonald
Filed Under: Bill O'Brien, Deshaun Watson, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, L.A. Dodgers, Los Angeles Dodgers, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, seattle seahawks, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, World Series, World Series 2017

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show with two segments of reaction to the Astros dramatic World Series Game 5 win over the Dodgers.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted look ahead to and preview Game 6 of the World Series, with Justin Verlander on the mound to hopefully win the first championship in team history.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss which pitchers you’d trust out of the bullpen after a Charlie Morton start if the World Series ends up going seven games.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the Texans close loss at Seattle, including the great play from rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the questionable 3rd and 4 run call late in the game from Coach O’Brien.

 

More from Brian McDonald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen