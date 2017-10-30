REPORT: Duane Brown Traded To Seattle

UPDATE: Adam Schefter is reporting the Texans are receiving Jeremy Lane, a 2018 5th round pick and a 2019 2nd round draft pick in exchange for Brown.

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have traded pro bowl left tackle Duane Brown to Seattle according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport says Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was informed of a trade but it is not confirmed if he is heading to Houston. Rapoport also mentioned a draft pick may be involved but no confirmation on that as well.

Brown held out for seven weeks this season missing the Texans first six games, returning to the team after the bye week.

Brown’s first game back with the Texans was a 41-38 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.