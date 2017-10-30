REPORT: Duane Brown Traded To Seattle

By Garret Heinrich
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown (76) waits at the line of scrimmage during the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans on December 18, 2016, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UPDATE: Adam Schefter is reporting the Texans are receiving Jeremy Lane, a 2018 5th round pick and a 2019 2nd round draft pick in exchange for Brown.

 

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have traded pro bowl left tackle Duane Brown to Seattle according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport says Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was informed of a trade but it is not confirmed if he is heading to Houston. Rapoport also mentioned a draft pick may be involved but no confirmation on that as well.

Brown held out for seven weeks this season missing the Texans first six games, returning to the team after the bye week.

Brown’s first game back with the Texans was a 41-38 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

More from Garret Heinrich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen