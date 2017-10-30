O’Brien: Covington “Probably Out For The Season”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans defensive lineman Christian Covington tore his biceps during Sunday’s 41 – 38 loss to the Seahawks. From the sound of things, his season may be over.

“I think he’s probably going to be out for the season,” said O’Brien. “Torn Biceps. It’s too bad for him, because he was really playing at a high level. It’s too bad for us too.”

Covington – a Rice graduate – was a 6th round pick in the 2015 draft. He had 10 total tackles this season, plus a sack and a forced fumble.

