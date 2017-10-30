Bregman’s Walk-Off Was In The Making

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Alex Bregman’s 10th inning walk-off single in Game 5 of the World Series was fueled off his at-bat from the night before. In Game 4 he homered off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the 9th, although that game was out of reach and it could not lift the Astros to victory. Remembering how he went through that at-bat is what gave him the right approach to win Sunday night’s game and give the Astros a (3-2) lead in the fall classic.

“I saw him last night and he threw me a slider and I was fortunate enough to put a good swing on it, and hit it out of the yard. And I basically eliminated the slider,” Alex said. “So I was looking for something down in the zone that I could stay on top of… As soon as I left the bat, I knew Fisher would score.”

Bregman was not the only one believing in him to come up big in the moment.

“I took one more swing in the on-deck circle, and I looked to Correa. Correa said, ‘It’s your time.'”

Alex went 2-for-5 on the night, scoring 2 runs and driving in what could be the biggest RBI of his career. While this wild win is important for the Astros, he believes that what set them up for success in the World Series is something that happened in the American League Championship Series. Getting battled test in seven games gave them very valuable experience.

“I think that one thing that has helped this team is going down 3-2 to the Yankees, because when we got back home, as soon as we got off the plane, I think our team really decided that we’re going to play to win – and play to win, and not play not to lose. And ever since we’ve been playing to win every single pitch and it’s been fun.”