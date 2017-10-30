Astros One Win Away After Bregman’s Walk-Off Caps Game Five Thriller

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) – The Astros are one win away from the first World Series championship in franchise history after Alex Bregman singled home Derek Fisher in the 10th inning, giving the Astros a 13-12 win at Minute Maid Park Sunday night.

The Astros 10th inning rally started when Kenley Jansen hit Brian McCann with a pitch. George Springer walked, which prompted Astros manager A.J. Hinch to lift McCann for a pinch runner, Fisher, and five hours and 17 minutes after game five started, Bregman singled into left field to end it, sending the series back to Dodger Stadium with the Astros leading the series 3-2.

There were 25 runs scored on 28 hits in a game that featured seven home runs, four ties, and four lead changes, with both teams using seven pitchers.

When Dallas Kuechel and Clayton Kershaw met in game one Tuesday night, a total of four runs were scored in a game that spanned just two hours and 28 minutes. It was apparent early that game five would be different.

The Dodgers scored three runs off Keuchel in the first inning and added another in the fourth, which felt like plenty for Kershaw, who faced the minimum in the game’s first three innings, but the second time through the order, things changed.

George Springer walked to start it, and after Bregman struck out, Jose Altuve singled. Carlos Correa singled home Springer to get the Astros on the board, and Yuli Gurriel launched a 3-run homer to tie it, though with Keuchel out of the game, Cody Bellinger hit a 3-run homer off Collin McHugh in the fifth to give the Dodgers a 7-4 lead, but again, Kershaw struggled in the fifth and left with two and two out in the inning. Kenta Maeda replaced him and Jose Altuve greeted him with a 3-run to tie the game again.

Kershaw was charged with six runs in 4.2 innings, while Keuchel surrendered four runs, three earned in 3.2 innings, so the game went to the bullpen, which only made things weirder.

Los Angeles regained the lead when Springer dove for a line drive off the bat of Logan Forsythe and came up empty, allowing Kike’ Hernandez to score from first, but Brad Peacock kept Forsythe at third, and Springer made amends when started the bottom of the inning with a home run to level the game at eight, starting a big inning for the Astros.

Bregman singled and was doubled home by Altuve. Correa followed and hit a pop fly home run into the Crawford boxes to make it 11-8. Corey Seager doubled home Joc Pederson in the eighth to bring the Dodgers within two, but Chris Devenksi stranded the tying run at second, and McCann made it a 3-run game with a homer, the Astros fifth of the night in the bottom of the inning, setting the stage for the ninth.

Devenski remained on the mound, and walked Bellinger, but struck out Forsythe. Then Yasiel Puig hit the seventh homer of the night to bring the Dodgers within a run. Austin Barnes followed that with a double and advanced to third when Pederson grounded out. That left the game up to Chris Taylor, and down to his final strike, he bounced a single into center to tie the game.

Jansen stranded the winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras, and Joe Musgrove worked around a 1-out single in the top of the tenth, setting the stage for the winning rally.

Altuve and Correa had three hits, while Springer, Bregman, and Gurriel added a pair.

Seven different players went deep in the game, one shy of the record set in game two of this series.

Houston’s five home runs tie a World Series record (Oakland, game three 1989 and New York Yankees, game three, 1928), and the 22 home runs hit in the series is a record.

The series now shifts back to Los Angeles where there Astros will try and close the series out with Justin Verlander on the mound against Rich Hill.