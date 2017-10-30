Astros Fan Steals Puig Home Run Ball From Woman; Throws It On Field

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Just when you thought the Houston Astros and Los Angels Dodgers Game 5 couldn’t get any weirder, the bottom of the ninth happened.

With the Astros up 12-9 Yasiel Puig flicked a one-handed two-run homer over the short porch in left field to make it a one-run game. On the replay of the home run, it was caught by a woman in the front row of the Crawford Boxes and as she was celebrating the catching of a home run at a World Series game the man sitting two seats over from her ripped the ball away from her and threw it back on the field.

Watch this @Astros fan angrily rip Puig's HR ball away from the woman who caught it so he can be the hero who throws it back. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/srEnS5fLvV — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) October 30, 2017

Even with seven home runs, over four-hundred pitches, and never-ending excitement and drama that extended into the morning hours of Monday, this moment still might have been the weirdest craziest thing to happen at Minute Maid Park that night.