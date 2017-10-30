Astros Fan Steals Puig Home Run Ball From Woman; Throws It On Field

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Just when you thought the Houston Astros and Los Angels Dodgers Game 5 couldn’t get any weirder, the bottom of the ninth happened.
With the Astros up 12-9 Yasiel Puig flicked a one-handed two-run homer over the short porch in left field to make it a one-run game. On the replay of the home run, it was caught by a woman in the front row of the Crawford Boxes and as she was celebrating the catching of a home run at a World Series game the man sitting two seats over from her ripped the ball away from her and threw it back on the field.
Even with seven home runs, over four-hundred pitches, and never-ending excitement and drama that extended into the morning hours of Monday, this moment still might have been the weirdest craziest thing to happen at Minute Maid Park that night.