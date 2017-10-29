GAMEDAY: TEXANS 21 - SEAHAWKS 21 | MOST OF TEXANS TAKE A KNEE DURING ANTHEMLISTEN LIVE

Will Fuller Takes The NFL Lead With 7th TD Catch

By Garret Heinrich
Filed Under: Houston Texans, Will Fuller

SEATTLE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans second-year wide receiver Will Fuller V missed the first three weeks of the season with a collarbone injury but he has more than made up for it, but taking the league lead in receiving touchdowns Sunday in just his fourth game of the year catching his sixth and seventh touchdowns.

What might be more amazing is that Fuller has the 7 TDs on just 11 catches.

The first came on a 59-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter.

Then he added his second to give the Texans a 21-14 lead.

With his 7th touchdown, Fuller passed teammate DeAndre Hopkins who currently has six touchdown catches.

