Will Fuller Takes The NFL Lead With 7th TD Catch

SEATTLE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans second-year wide receiver Will Fuller V missed the first three weeks of the season with a collarbone injury but he has more than made up for it, but taking the league lead in receiving touchdowns Sunday in just his fourth game of the year catching his sixth and seventh touchdowns.

What might be more amazing is that Fuller has the 7 TDs on just 11 catches.

The first came on a 59-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter.

#Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller on his first drive vs #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ktnoYwAIVv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 29, 2017

Then he added his second to give the Texans a 21-14 lead.

Richard Sherman gets beat for touchdowns today, Will Fuller gets his 2nd TD of the game from Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/hYPoYhl4f9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 29, 2017

With his 7th touchdown, Fuller passed teammate DeAndre Hopkins who currently has six touchdown catches.