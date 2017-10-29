Most Of The Texans Took A Knee During The National Anthem

SEATTLE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Most of the Houston Texans roster took a knee and linked arms together during the National Anthem on Sunday in Seattle.

Protests during the National Anthem have been a topic of conversation all year, to the point that owners and players had meetings earlier in October to discuss how to raise awareness to the injustices the players are protesting. During those meetings Owner of the Texans, Bob McNair used the idiom “can’t let the inmates run the prison” when talking about the players deciding how things are done.

When that statement was reported by ESPN.com on Friday DeAndre Hopkins, D’Onta Foreman and reportedly as many as 10 other Texans players left the facility and did not practice. There were reports that something would be done by players on the team before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Video posted on twitter showed most of the team kneeling on the sideline and linking arms.

Most of the Houston Texans kneeled during the national anthem today pic.twitter.com/6KZt7oPcFQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 29, 2017

Reports from SI.com say all but 10 of the Texans players took a knee during the National Anthem.

McNair apologized for his comments from the October 17th meeting and said that his words were not meant to be taken literally.

Prior to Sunday, no Texans player had kneeled during the National Anthem. The team did link arms during week 3 of the NFL season after divisive comments from President Trump.