O’Brien On Texans Loss: “It’s My Fault”

SEATTLE (SPORTSRADIO 610) When the Texans lose, Bill O’Brien almost always takes the blame. Things were no different after the Texans 41 – 38 loss Sunday.

“I’ve got to do a better job,” said the Texans head coach at his post game press conference. “Whenever we lose, it’s my fault. That’s the way I look at it. It’s not the players fault. Players played valiantly today. They played tough. They played hard. I have to do a better job, especially on the road. I just have to coach better.”

“It’s my fault.” continued O’Brien. “I made some bad play calls today, and I just have to do a better job on game day.”

O’Brien has been most criticized for his decision to run the ball on 3rd and 4 with 1:49 to play. Many believe that Deshaun Watson – who threw for 402 yards with 4 touchdown passes and ran for another 67 – should have had the ball in his hands.

“We have to attack,” said O’Brien. “If you enter a game and you dip your toe in the water, you’re probably not going to win that game anyway. So you might as well go in there and attack. And that’s what we do. That’s my philosophy. And that’s the players’ philosophy. Just didn’t do it enough today.”

O’Brien was also asked if Bob McNair’s controversial comment – “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” – during league meetings were a distraction for the team.

“No.’ said O’Brien. “These players came to practice. Practiced hard. We’ve got a great bunch of guys in that locker room. It’s a very high character locker room.”

“We had some good talks,” continued O’Brien. “We had some great meetings. But in the end it was about playing. And we just didn’t get enough done in today’s game. And that’s what’s disappointing because we had it and I just let it slip away.”

