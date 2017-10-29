Keuchel Looks To Bounce Back From Game 1 Loss

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) – Dallas Keuchel pitched into the seventh inning and allowed just three runs on six hits, but the day before he starts game five of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, the Astros left admitted he wasn’t himself in the opening game of the series.

“I just didn’t feel like the finish on my pitches were right, and that happens,” Keuchel said Saturday before the Astros 6-2 loss game four loss.

Keuchel allowed a solo homer to Chris Taylor on his first pitch of the night Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, and then walked Taylor with two outs ahead of a Justin Turner homer in the sixth. The 3-1 Astros loss was his second this postseason, both coming on the road, so he’s happy to be pitching in front of the home crowd Sunday.

“It was pretty impressive at Dodger Stadium to see all the white and blue, and I could only spot five or six orange Astros shirts or jerseys,” he said. “So to replicate that here back in Houston is amazing, as well, just because how great and knowledgeable our fans are and how much they mean to us.”

The Astros lefty will get the ball with a chance to get the Astros within one game of a championship for the first time in franchise history, and as he did in game one, he’ll be opposed by Clayton Kershaw, who Keuchel knows even if he’s not at his best, he’s still going to be great.

“That’s why guys like Kershaw and (Justin) Verlander have done it so long, is that they’re not always at their best, but they look at their best because they know they have one or two pitches in their back pocket. And all of a sudden the third or fourth pitch comes around the fifth, sixth inning, and then all of a sudden you see a complete-game win.”

Keuchel would rather go into his game five start coming off a brilliant outing his last time out, but he believes his struggles in game one could turn out to be a good thing.

“I didn’t feel at my best in Game 1. So to me that’s going to work in my favor, although they’ve seen my pitches.”

Following their devastating game four loss, the Astros are going to need him.