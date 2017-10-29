Giles: “They Were All Crappy Pitches”

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros closer Ken Giles was unable to record an out in the 9th inning in Game 4 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park Saturday night. A leadoff single followed by a walk allowed things to unravel very quickly allowing three runs. He threw just eight pitches.

“Didn’t do my job. Plain and simple. I let the team down. I need to be ready to go tomorrow for these guys, I’m going to pick these guys up tomorrow,” Giles said. “They were all crappy pitches, not where I want them. I need to do better. I need to pick up this team.”

Despite giving up a run in 6 of his 7 outings in the postseason, Astros Manager A.J. Hinch has not lost confidence in him.

“He can handle it mentally, he can handle it physically. He’d been pretty good,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. “One ground ball base hit to start the inning and things sort of sped up on him a little bit.”

When asked if he would be ready for a save situation, Ken responded adamantly.

“Absolutely. I know A.J. has the confidence in me, I’m going to be ready to go for him,” Giles said. “I need to go out there with a vengeance.”

In A.J.’s opinion, it is just part of the job in being a closer.

“Clearly he’s trying to push through the adversity that he’s had. But to be a back-end reliever you’ve got to live on that edge of not carrying too long of a memory because of the things that can happen at the back of the game. But you have the ball in your hands at the most critical times because you have the best stuff. He can get outs and he’ll continue to get outs, but it’s been tough on him,” Hinch said.