Duane Brown Added To Active Roster; Lamm Waived

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have added left tackle Duane Brown to the 53-man active roster ahead of their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. In doing so, the team waived offensive lineman Kendall Lamm to make room on the roster.

Brown, who was on a contract dispute holdout for the first six weeks of the season and the bye week, returned Monday to the team and began practicing on Wednesday.

Lamm played multiple positions as a swing tackle for the Texans while Brown was gone, but with his return, the team decided he wouldn’t be needed on the offensive line anymore.

Despite not playing a snap since the divisional round loss to the New England Patriots in the playoffs last season, head coach Bill O’Brien doesn’t believe Brown will miss a step while getting back onto the field.